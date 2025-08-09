Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,471 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,511.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,758,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,055,000 after buying an additional 1,649,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 53,148.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,541,000 after buying an additional 1,317,027 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after buying an additional 739,130 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. This represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $290.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $274.25 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.