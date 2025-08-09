Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $307,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of CCI opened at $104.58 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.24.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
