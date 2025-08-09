JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 596 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,428,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,800,000 after buying an additional 579,541 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,745. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6%

EW stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

