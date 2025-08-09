Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) versus Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) Critical Contrast

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO – Get Free Report) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Provision and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interpublic Group of Companies 0 5 4 0 2.44

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $32.3875, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Provision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 4.27% 28.72% 6.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provision and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Provision and Interpublic Group of Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.69 billion 0.85 $689.50 million $1.18 21.11

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Provision.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Provision on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting under FCB, IPG Health, McCann Worldgroup, and MullenLowe Group brands. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, live events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting under IPG DXTRA Health, The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Jack Morton, Momentum, and Octagon brand names. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

