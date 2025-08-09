American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.9%

AXP stock opened at $297.41 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.59 and a 200-day moving average of $290.91.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

