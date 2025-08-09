Condor Capital Management Sells 6,820 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VO opened at $283.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $289.98. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

