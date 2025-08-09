Condor Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.63.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

