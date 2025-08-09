24,318 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

