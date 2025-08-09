Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.6%

Lam Research stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

