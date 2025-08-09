Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $202.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,494,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

