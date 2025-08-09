Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

