Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,801,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $200.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

