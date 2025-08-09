Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $960,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5%

DIA opened at $441.92 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.