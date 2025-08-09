Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,876,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.0%

VEEV opened at $282.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.93 and a 200 day moving average of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.39 and a 12 month high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

