Fiduciary Family Office LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.2% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Broadcom Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $304.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $310.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.82.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
