JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,718,299 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,244,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3408 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

