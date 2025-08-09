Darrow Company Inc. Invests $6.80 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

