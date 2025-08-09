National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,674 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $114,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after buying an additional 1,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,370,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,517,000 after buying an additional 1,436,044 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,719,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,129,000 after buying an additional 759,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,513,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.27 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. UBS Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

