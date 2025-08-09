Citigroup Inc. Purchases 164,092 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 155.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $115,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 140.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RACE opened at $443.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.09. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

