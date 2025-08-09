Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock worth $214,176,831. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.53, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

