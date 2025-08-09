Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $85,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $285.46 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.