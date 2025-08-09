Critical Survey: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) versus Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LPL Financial and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 7.91% 39.80% 9.76% Robinhood Markets 50.13% 17.48% 4.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LPL Financial and Robinhood Markets”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $12.39 billion 2.39 $1.06 billion $14.62 25.30 Robinhood Markets $2.95 billion 34.52 $1.41 billion $1.97 58.19

Robinhood Markets has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LPL Financial. LPL Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robinhood Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LPL Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robinhood Markets has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LPL Financial and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 1 1 10 0 2.75 Robinhood Markets 1 6 12 0 2.58

LPL Financial presently has a consensus target price of $383.5833, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $96.2941, indicating a potential downside of 16.00%. Given LPL Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance. The company also provides fee-based platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market products; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services. It also provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for a new generation of investors.; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free, premium news from sites from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones. In addition, the company offers In-App Education, a resource that covers investing fundamentals, including why people invest, a stock market overview, and tips on how to define investing goals, as well as allows customers to understand the basics of investing before their first trade; and Crypto Learn and Earn, an educational module available to various crypto customers through Robinhood Learn to teach customers the basics related to cryptocurrency. Further, it provides Robinhood credit cards, cash card and spending accounts, and wallets. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.