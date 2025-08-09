LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $116.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $112.50 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.