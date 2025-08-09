GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,092 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of GE Vernova worth $133,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 79.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after acquiring an additional 98,034 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 48.8% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 8.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GEV opened at $648.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.55. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 156.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.60 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

