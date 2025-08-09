LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,254.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

