Koa Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $574.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.37. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

