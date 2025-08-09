Covestor Ltd Purchases 10,803 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 490.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 186.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 56,399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

