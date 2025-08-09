LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,922,000 after purchasing an additional 715,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,796,000 after purchasing an additional 488,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,403.5% during the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 445,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,868,000 after purchasing an additional 416,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,543,507. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:IRM opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 644.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

