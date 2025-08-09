Koa Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 2.6% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,683.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 93,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

IIPR opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.6%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

