Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $132,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

