Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,438,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.72.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.5%

CI stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

