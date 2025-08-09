EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EPAM opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.65.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

