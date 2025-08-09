Cynosure Group LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $5,831,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 81,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5%

TMO opened at $461.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.80 and its 200 day moving average is $464.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total transaction of $3,635,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340,824.30. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.