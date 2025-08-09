Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 753 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

