Cynosure Group LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

