First Western Trust Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,048 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after acquiring an additional 660,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VEA stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

