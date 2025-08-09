Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

LHX stock opened at $269.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $280.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.78.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,061 shares of company stock worth $28,227,077. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

