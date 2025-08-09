Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

EEM opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

