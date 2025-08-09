Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 161,372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 59.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Cfra Research raised eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,104 shares of company stock worth $22,025,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

