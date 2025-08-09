22,246 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,828,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,865,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,407,000 after buying an additional 219,706 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.7%

TEGNA stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

