Belfer Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Belfer Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for about 8.1% of Belfer Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Belfer Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after buying an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,952,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,887,000 after buying an additional 983,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,251,000 after buying an additional 112,644 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,131,000 after purchasing an additional 443,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,785,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,173,000 after purchasing an additional 317,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

