Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,018 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8,728.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CIM opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Chimera Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 98.67%.

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.