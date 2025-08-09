Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $203,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 443,910 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Mplx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 35,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.41 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

