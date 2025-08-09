10,419 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $71.08.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.