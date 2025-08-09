Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 205,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEPO. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,074,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,562,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000.

Cantor Equity Partners Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CEPO opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

