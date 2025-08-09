Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 52.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

