BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 184,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. BOK Financial Corporation has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

