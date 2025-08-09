Townsquare Capital LLC Has $12.64 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,772,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $313.05 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $223.82 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

