Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 794 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $313.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.65 and its 200 day moving average is $292.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $223.82 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

