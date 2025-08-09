Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,391.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,403 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, August 4th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,949,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.